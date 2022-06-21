The repaving of Campus Drive, a more user-friendly city website and a change in water fees will be discussed at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 400 N. Douty St. starting at 7 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the city's website.
Council members will consider awarding a contract to MAC General Engineering of Exeter in the amount of $715,720 for the Campus Drive Resurfacing project from Lacey Boulevard to Greenfield Avenue.
Additionally, a construction contingency of $71,600 and an additional appropriation of $287,300 from the TDA Transportation Fund is being proposed by the Public Works Department to pay for the project.
Improvements would include recycling existing pavement, adjusting manhole and gate valve covers, installation of accessibility ramps, asphalt concrete paving and re-striping of the roadway.
The two-lane Campus Drive provides access to a high school, the county Government Center and the Youth Athletic Complex.
Average daily traffic volume is approximately 5,000 vehicles per day, according to the city. The existing roadway surface is deteriorating due to traffic loads and weather impacts.
The project would extend the useful life of the street by 12 to 15 years. The city requested bids on the project, which opened June 14. Three bids were received with the lowest being from MAC General Engineering.
In other business, the council will consider a redesign of the city's website to improve navigation. The city's IT Department has sought the assistance of CivicPlus, a web design company.
The redesign would cost $49,907 with the goal of improving the ability of residents and visitors to find activities and services.
The council will also consider an ordinance that would modify payment plans and water shutoff for those late on their water bills.
The changes would seek to eliminate the 10% late fee and replace it with a late fee to be established by resolution of the Council. It would also eliminate the 1.5% per month interest rate for delinquent payments and replace it with an interest rate to be established by resolution of the Council.
The remainder of changes can be located in section G of the Council agenda packet on the city website www.ci.hanford.ca.us.