HANFORD — Summertime means the start of construction projects and road work. Here’s information on current and upcoming work taking place in Hanford to be aware of as you make your daily commute.
13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard
A project nearly three years in the making has finally started to put in a traffic signal at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard, north of Sierra Pacific High School.
Work has already been going for about a week and is expected to finish around Oct. 17.
Starting Friday, the intersection will be completely closed for six weeks until Aug. 10, said Utilities and Engineering Director John Doyel. He said the closure is necessary in order to be efficient and get most of the work done before school starts up again.
Along with installing the traffic signal, Doyel said east 13th Avenue will be widened all the way up to Grangeville Boulevard and turn lanes will be added.
Warrants based on traffic and delays at the intersection were what allowed for the installation of the signal, which is being paid for by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant funds, Doyel said.
The project has been progressing steadily for about a year, with the city first having to buy right-of-way, then utilities like Southern California Edison had to move some of their poles and an unused ditch had to be filled.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Doyel said.
He said water lines will be extended to the project area and dry utilities will also be put in, along with curb and gutter.
Signage is in place to remind drivers of the work and road closure.
Street projects
A 60-day fiber seal coat project started today and will take place in different areas all around the city until August 23.
Lou Camara, Public Works director, said fiber seal coat is a product used to resurface existing older roadways to extend the useful life of the streets.
He said the fiber seal product is applied during the day and is required to cure and dry before traffic is allowed to travel over it. The roads will then be re-striped by city crews.
Locations for the fiber seal coat project include:
- 10th Avenue between Grangeville Boulevard and Third Street;
- Grangeville Boulevard between 11th and 12th avenues;
- Third and Fourth streets between 10th and 11th avenues;
- Seventh Street between 11th Avenue and Mall Drive;
- Various streets bordered by Florinda Street to the north, 10th Avenue to the east, state Route 198 to the south and 11th Avenue to the west.
There will also be a three-day Reclamite seal coating project starting June 30 and finishing July 2.
Camara said Reclamite is a pavement rejuvenation product that extends the life of pavement surfaces. He said the rejuvenation oil is applied at night and is followed by an application of sand.
Traffic is kept off the product until sand is applied, and Camara said the oil sand is swept up before the morning traffic.
Locations for the Reclamite project include:
- 13th Avenue in front of Sierra Pacific High School and College of the Sequoias Hanford Center;
- 12th Avenue from the Home Depot area up north to Fargo Avenue;
- Grangeville Boulevard between 11th Avenue and Douty Street;
- 10th Avenue between Hanford Armona Road and Third Street.
Both Doyel and Camara encouraged drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and avoid the work areas if possible.
