Supervisor Richard Valle was made chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday during their first meeting of the year.

Shortly after the meeting began, the board reorganized and nominations for the 2023 chairman were called for. Supervisor Richard Fagundes was immediately nominated, but Fagundes declined the nomination because of a pending surgery. 

"I'd like to stay out this year because I don't know what my response is going to be with the surgery," said Fagundes. "If it works out, hopefully, I'll be grateful. If not, I don't want to leave the board with any burdens at all."

