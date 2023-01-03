Shortly after the meeting began, the board reorganized and nominations for the 2023 chairman were called for. Supervisor Richard Fagundes was immediately nominated, but Fagundes declined the nomination because of a pending surgery.
"I'd like to stay out this year because I don't know what my response is going to be with the surgery," said Fagundes. "If it works out, hopefully, I'll be grateful. If not, I don't want to leave the board with any burdens at all."
Fagundes said that hopefully he'd be able to accept the position next year.
Supervisor Doug Verboon then nominated Valle for the position. Verboon's nomination was accepted and the board appointed Valle as the chairman for 2023.
"Thank you Supervisor Verboon for the nomination," said Valle. "I appreciate the support of the board and am looking forward as we renew … 2023, here we come."
Verboon was then nominated by Fagundes for the vice chair position, and unanimously approved.
As the meeting moved forward to public comment, David Shepard, who ran for the District 16 state Senate seat, approached the dias to express a grievance he had with the Kings County Registrar of Voters (KFROV).
Shepard said the vote recount conducted by the KCROV was unfair because the registrar gave only one hour and 45 minutes for the review of roughly 150 questioned ballots. He requested the board consider allowing a more detailed and meticulous recount to be performed.
"It appears there is more of an emphasis to finish this recount quickly, than to conduct the recount in greater detail," said Shepard. "Greater detail is in fact the purpose of a recount, and what my campaign has expected to be delivered upon with the fees that we are paying to the county. I look to the judgment of this Board of Supervisors regarding this formal complaint."
While the county was unable to fully respond, it was explained that the recount process has been fully transparent and is completely open to the public. It was requested that the board discuss this matter as an item in a future closed session.
The board was also asked to set the salary for Sarah Hacker, who was sworn in as the county's new district attorney Tuesday afternoon.
County Administrative Officer Edward Hill explained that Hacker must make between $12,000 and $17,000 a month, and that the previously set rate for the county DA was $16,369 a month. Verboon moved to approve Hacker's salary at the previously set rate which was unanimously approved by the board.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a two year contract with Okta in the amount of $264,400. Okta will provide single- and multi-factor authentication sign on services for all county computers.
The board also approved their various board and committee assignments for the next year.
The next Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Jan. 10, at 9 a.m.