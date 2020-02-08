Residents raise concerns over Avenal landfill

While a landfill is not something that every community wants, Woolley said the city has done well with what it inherited. She said the city doesn’t receive much money from the lease, and part of the profits go back to the community as a discount to the citizens’ landfill expenses and keeping rates from increasing.

Woolley said there are many residents who are in favor of keeping the landfill open and the city has to do what is right for the greater good. She said she does not want to see the town torn apart by this issue.

Woolley said the council wants the community to come to them with questions so they can all sit down and resolve the issue. She said there will be various agencies at the community meeting to answer any questions the citizens may have.

“We don’t want to give them platitudes; we want to give them facts,” she said.

Garza said some of the residents have been afraid to speak out, but over 1,200 signatures have already been gathered on a petition to shut the landfill down.

“Even if it is up to code, that does not mean people are protected,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.