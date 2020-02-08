Residents raise concerns over Avenal landfill

AVENAL — The community of Avenal is looking to the city for answers regarding a landfill they say is detrimental to the health of residents.
Over the last several weeks, citizens have attended city council meetings to voice their concerns about the landfill, which is located on the northeast side of the city.
Erika Garza, who no longer lives in Avenal but grew up there and still has family in the city, has been advocating on behalf of some of the residents who she said have been impacted by the landfill.
Garza said the odor coming from the large landfill has become unbearable, especially during the hot summer months. She said people feel like hostages in their own homes because they’re not able to open the door or windows due to the odor.
“It’s not right,” Garza said. “They just want to live a normal life.”
More so, Garza said the landfill, which is within several hundreds of feet from homes and residential areas, poses a health hazard. She said the air quality in the city has deteriorated and residents are having more respiratory illness like asthma, or even worse problems.
According to Garza, evidence including photos and video from inside the landfill’s gates shows medical waste, tires, paint, and even dead chickens being dumped in the landfill. She said it’s hard to imagine that dust and debris from the landfill don’t blow into the city on a windy day.
Now, she said residents want answers from the city council on how they plan to mitigate the health hazards and protect the citizens.
The city plans to hold a community meeting on Monday to answer some of those questions.
At the moment, Mayor Pro Tem Glenda Woolley said it has been difficult to address some of the concerns because there has been no proof that the landfill is posing any sort of health risk to the community.
Woolley said the landfill is tightly managed and adheres to strict rules set forth by both the state and federal government.
In fact, Woolley said the landfill recently underwent an inspection, where it received a 97% rating — one of the highest scores for a landfill in the United States, she said.
Woolley said there are times when there is an odor in the city, but the odors can come from various places — like the nearby feetlot or composting facility — depending on which direction the wind is blowing from. She said if concerns about odors are raised, the landfill staff takes care of it as soon as possible.
As far as what is dumped, Woolley said the site is a collection point for a lot of things that can’t go in the landfill, like batteries and mattresses.
“Just because they’re going through the gate, doesn’t mean they’re being put in the landfill,” Woolley said.
While a landfill is not something that every community wants, Woolley said the city has done well with what it inherited. She said the city doesn’t receive much money from the lease, and part of the profits go back to the community as a discount to the citizens’ landfill expenses and keeping rates from increasing.
Woolley said there are many residents who are in favor of keeping the landfill open and the city has to do what is right for the greater good. She said she does not want to see the town torn apart by this issue.
Woolley said the council wants the community to come to them with questions so they can all sit down and resolve the issue. She said there will be various agencies at the community meeting to answer any questions the citizens may have.
“We don’t want to give them platitudes; we want to give them facts,” she said.
Garza said some of the residents have been afraid to speak out, but over 1,200 signatures have already been gathered on a petition to shut the landfill down.
“Even if it is up to code, that does not mean people are protected,” she said.