LEMOORE — Dozens of Lemoore residents and veterans gathered in City Park Thursday to celebrate its new name: Veterans Park. 

The ceremony began after the annual Firecracker 5K Run/3K Walk to for the Fourth of July.

American Post Legion 100 contributed a new sign and Lemoore veteran Fidel Bobadilla was the keynote speaker, according to the Parks and Recreation department.

Bobadilla joined the Army in 2010 and served two military tours, Recreation Coordinator Sheila Taylor said.

In 2011, Bobadilla's vehicle was hit by an IED in Afghanistan, killing a fellow soldier and causing him to lose both legs, according to Homes For Our Troops.

Bobadilla is active in a local CrossFit group and participates in athletic events with Team Red, White and Blue. He is also trying out for the Paralympic Games.

Lemoore City Council approved the renaming of City Park in May. The park was established in 1906 and is located at the corner of Fox and Bush streets.

"A huge thank you to all the veterans past and present for serving our great country," the Lemoore Police Department said in a social media post

