Republican Todd Cotta challenges incumbent Rudy Salas in the race for AD 32

If elected, Cotta said he will tackle head-on the issues of water, public safety and homelessness.

Cotta said laws like Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 57 and Prop 47 have crippled the state and caused huge problems when it comes to public safety and homelessness by decriminalizing drugs and crime.

“They pass laws in Sacramento with no regard for the consequences of those laws,” Cotta said.

With tens of thousands of residents leaving California for other states last year, Cotta said the state is not meeting expectations.

“I love California. We have the best beaches, the best mountains, the best farmland and the best deserts,” Cotta said. “We just have a rotten government.”

Changing that governmental role is a daunting task, Cotta admits, but it’s a challenge he’s ready to take on. He has plenty of work to do in both Kings and Kern counties over the next several months — especially in Democratic-leaning Kern County.

“I have a vision, and that’s to improve everybody’s lives in these counties,” Cotta said, adding support from all over the district has given him a boost of hope.