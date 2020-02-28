Republican Todd Cotta challenges incumbent Rudy Salas in the race for AD 32

HANFORD — In the race for a seat that has been held by a Democrat for the last eight years, Hanford Republican Todd Cotta believes he has a fighting chance to win in the 32nd Assembly District.
“I’m here for the long haul — I’m here for the big fight,” Cotta said when he sat down with the Sentinel Thursday morning.
Cotta, 49, is challenging incumbent Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), who is running for his fifth consecutive term after first being elected to the seat in 2012.
Assembly District 32 encompasses all of Kings County and the Kern County communities of Arvin, Delano, Lamont, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and part of the city of Bakersfield.
Born and raised in Hanford, Cotta spent 21 years as a sheriff’s deputy in both Monterey and Fresno counties. After retiring, he began making gun review videos on Youtube, which eventually led him to open his own gun store and indoor range in Hanford, Kings Gun Center.
In addition to his careers, Cotta has farming industry knowledge through farming with his father since he was a kid, helping grow crops such as cotton, almonds, peaches and walnuts. In 2003, he was elected to the board of directors of the Laguna Irrigation District, where he served for 12 years.
Cotta, a husband and father of two, believes his background has prepared him for this Assembly seat.
If elected, Cotta said he will tackle head-on the issues of water, public safety and homelessness.
Cotta said laws like Assembly Bill 109, Proposition 57 and Prop 47 have crippled the state and caused huge problems when it comes to public safety and homelessness by decriminalizing drugs and crime.
“They pass laws in Sacramento with no regard for the consequences of those laws,” Cotta said.
With tens of thousands of residents leaving California for other states last year, Cotta said the state is not meeting expectations.
“I love California. We have the best beaches, the best mountains, the best farmland and the best deserts,” Cotta said. “We just have a rotten government.”
Changing that governmental role is a daunting task, Cotta admits, but it’s a challenge he’s ready to take on. He has plenty of work to do in both Kings and Kern counties over the next several months — especially in Democratic-leaning Kern County.
“I have a vision, and that’s to improve everybody’s lives in these counties,” Cotta said, adding support from all over the district has given him a boost of hope.
Tuesday’s Primary Election will give a good indication of where the candidates stand now, but Cotta is not worried about what those numbers will be. The real test will be on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Reached by phone Thursday, Salas, 42, said he is focused on continuing and building upon the work he’s already accomplished, including securing millions of dollars for safe drinking water, public safety, education, veterans and health care for the district.
He’s also a regular at community events, giving away coats, backpacks and offering free workshops throughout the district.
Salas said voters can look at his track record over the last eight years of listening to people’s concerns, responding to the needs of the community and successfully delivering resources and funding for the district.
Salas said he truly believes people are stronger when they can come together and humbly asked for the continued support of the voters in the 32nd Assembly District.
“I’m looking forward to fighting for Central Valley families and making sure they have good paying jobs and food on the table,” Salas said.
