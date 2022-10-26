HANFORD — Kings County has one of the highest per-capita industrial solar power capacities in the state, according to clean energy report released by Next 10.

The San Francisco-based think tank's 64-page report, entitled the 2016 California Green Innovation Index, found that Kings County boasts the "most commercial and industrial solar energy on a per-capita basis" out of 26 areas the report studied in the state.

The areas studied include Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced and Madera.

