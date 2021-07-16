While California broke records by providing 94.5% of the state's energy through renewables, extreme weather across the West is posing a risk to grid stability. But there’s a plan.
The California Independent System Operator released the Summer Readiness report in May and it outlined both record-breaking power generation from renewable energy sources like solar, wind and hydro, along with very high peak demand forecasts for extreme weather events.
Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Fresno State Kerry McBee said peak demand in the summer often comes in the afternoon, when it is hottest and people are coming home from work, cooling their houses and running appliances in their homes.
“We have to think of how the system is designed, how big the grid needs to be and what kind of capacity we need,” McBee said. “Sometimes, in extreme cases like with high temperatures, the grid can’t sustain the demand and that's when rolling blackouts happen.”
There are three grids in the United States, Eastern, Texas and the Western grid, which includes states west of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and New Mexico. McBee said the states on a grid can buy and sell power among themselves if their own power generation doesn’t cover a peak consumption period.
CAISO’s report said while the energy demand has been pushed higher by extreme heat, California’s ability to meet the peak capacity has declined with drought, inhibiting hydro, and the hottest hours coming as the sun sets on solar panels on homes and businesses.
The report said while California could usually purchase power generated in other western states, when extreme heat is affecting multiple states on the grid, like it has this summer, that support is less reliable.
For CAISO, that’s where Flex Alerts come in. McBee said voluntary power conservation is a way to prevent rolling blackouts by asking consumers to minimize power usage when peak demand is projected to exceed grid capacity.
McBee said renewable energy can either hurt or hinder grid stability, depending on how it’s implemented.
While intermittent power sources like solar and wind can be affected by weather conditions, penetration of batteries and residential power generation sold into utilities systems can help keep power flowing and prices down by limited out-of-state power purchasing.
“It depends on how renewables are implemented, not if they are implemented,” McBee said.
The CAISO report said the state will have a massive power battery system up and running no later than Sept. 1 which will have the capacity to store more than 1,400 megawatts at a time.
CAISO said the point of the battery system is not to generate power, but to store power generated from intermittent, renewable power sources during non-peak consumption periods and redistribute it when it’s most needed.
As extreme heat and other extreme weather events become more commonplace, McBee said installation of large and small battery systems will play a bit part in grid stability.
“I want to reiterate that the overall goal is to try to minimize energy use during peak periods,” McBee said.
