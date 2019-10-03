HANFORD — Hanford is ready to get medieval.
Returning for its 41st incarnation, Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire will return this weekend to Civic Park. The park will act as a time machine, teleporting visitors back into the 1500s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The magic of the Renaissance Fair is that while time goes on and we get older, medieval times stay the same — and that’s just how the organizers like it.
“We have a tried and true method, so we’re going to stick with it,” said entertainment director Joe Aragon.
Aragon has been around the Faire since its inception in the late ‘70s. The son of Jesse Aragon, who helped organize and shape the Faire for decades, Joe is now seeing the young people who grew up attending the Faire start to volunteer and help keep it going, mirroring his own experience.
“It’s nice to see people get involved to make sure the Faire continues,” he said.
Everyone’s favorite aspects of the Middle Ages — except the Plague — will be experienced at the park during the free two-day event, which is the third-longest running Faire of its kind in California.
Royal court performances, featuring Henry VIII and wife Anne Boleyn, begin at 110:30 a.m. each day following a performance by the Banat Tanjora Ghawazee Bellydancers. The bellydancers’ performance, a fan-favorite said Aragon, start each day at 10:45 a.m. They will go on to perform multiple times each day.
Other performances, including Daring Daniel’s Daring Deeds of Daring, George the Giant, Children’s Court and more are scheduled multiple times throughout the weekend.
“George does a kind of freakshow and he makes it very much about the crowd,” Aragon said.
For those Merchants of Venice that may be more inclined to shop than to take in a show, the Faire, which is expected to draw 10,000 visitors to the park over the weekend, will have more than 40 booths selling everything from fairy wings to wooden swords and shields to the ever-popular homemade sarsaparilla.
For the first time, era-specific meat pies will be available to purchase as well.
“They were popular at the time because they were very portable and clean,” vendor director Deidre Neal said. “I’m looking forward to trying them.”
Other food options include tacos and, of course, turkey legs.
While the Faire is a way to experience and learn about the history of Europe’s Middle Ages, Neal said that the fantasy elements often synonymous with the time are also welcome.
“We’re here for the kids and everyone’s welcome to join in,” Neal said, adding that not only do fans of “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings” frequent the Faire, but fans wearing their favorite “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” costumes are also welcome.
Dragons, wizards and the fun and excitement of the Faire aside, the event is a way to teach about a huge chunk of history.
“We’re here to educate, too. We want to give people a little peek at the past,” Neal said, adding that visitors can ask questions of the costumed volunteers, who will likely be able to answer questions, oftentimes in character.
For more information, call (559) 585-2525.
