A year after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanford's Renaissance Faire of Kings will return.
According to Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva, the 42nd annual Renaissance Faire is set to go on Oct. 2-3 at Civic Park in downtown Hanford.
Guests of the event can expect many of the staples that have made the Renaissance Faire of Kings a four-decade success including: displays of medieval clothing and costumes; live entertainment from across the state; craft vendors selling jewelry, ceramics and glass painting; riding horses for the children; food; and a court area to 'knight' the children in attendance.
Alongside the history element of the Faire, there is a "Fantasy Faire" that will be present at the event, da Silva said, where patrons can find goods like "Harry Potter" wands and other magic memorabilia. The fantasy aspect of the Faire is expected to grow and become increasingly prevalent over the next the decade, da Silva said.
“We’re sort of going toward a ‘Fantasy Faire’ type of thing since a lot of our vendors are starting to get older… so in the near future, we’ll probably a see Fantasy Faire/Renaissance Faire,” da Silva said.
Admission for the event is free and will begin at 10 a.m. both days — ending at 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Guilds representing the various time periods present will also be in attendance.
Vendors for the event will likely camp out as they typically do before setting up their booths on in the mornings. In order to promote safety and health, da Silva says they've expanded the number of places for the vendors to set up their tents, adding the Teen Center and the Veteran's Memorial Building to the list of campgrounds in addition to the traditional use of the Civic Auditorium.
