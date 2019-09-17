HANFORD — “Who are we? Hanford,” chanted the young cheerleaders of the Hanford Premier Cheer on the steps of the Old Court House Saturday afternoon.
The cheerleaders provided entertainment for those who braved the more-than-100-degree heat at the 2019 Hanford Relay for Life event. Members of the community showed up to the fundraiser to help fight and stop cancer, proving once again that a community looking out for each other is who Hanford is.
This marks the second year the event has been hosted at Civic Park after more than a dozen years at the stadium at Hanford High School. The move has proven to be a success, said Organizer Debbie Headrick.
“It was the best move we’ve ever made,” Headrick said. "Last year, there were multiple events going on [downtown] so we had a lot of curious people who came in and we had a record number of survivors register last year.”
Nearly double their goal was met with 185 cancer survivors registering to be at the event last year due to the extra visibility, Headrick said. While this year’s move from the tradition October to mid-September caused a slight dip in participation, the event was still on the right track to success, she said.
Headrick has been volunteering with Relay for Life ever since she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer 17 years ago.
In addition to teams walking the “track” around Civic Park and ceremonies for both celebration and remembrance, one of the day’s big events was the Luminaria at 7 p.m.
Lining the walkways of the park were small bags, each representing someone who is currently fighting or who has lost their fight with the disease. Each bag, which could be placed for a donated fee, was decorated with stickers, photographs and messages from loved ones.
About 1,500 luminaries lined the park Saturday.
“[The Luminary bags] are in honor of those fighting the battle or taking steps in treatment. Anybody you see here in a purple shirt is a survivor that probably has a luminary out on the track,” Headrick said.
Headrick said that the organization’s fundraising goal was $100,000, about half of which had been reached by the early afternoon.
One method of fundraising was the multiple booths and tents set up around the park, offering trinkets and memorabilia.
Christine Miller, with help from niece Ariana Goulart, has been operating a booth for years in memory of her sister, Susan Alcala Goulart, who died at age 26 from breast cancer in 2008. Susan died when daughter Ariana was just a baby.
“It’s about family. That’s why I keep doing it,” Miller said, adding that many other members of their family have been diagnosed with cancer in the time they’ve been operating booths at Relay for Life events.
“There’s just four of us left,” she said. “We started doing this with about 30 people.”
