On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Reedley Elk’s Lodge #2699 held its 10th annual First Responders Dinner at the organization's lodge.
The police, firefighters and paramedics of the communities of Reedley, Orange Cove, Dinuba, Kingsburg, Selma, Parlier, Fowler and Sanger were represented. The honorees were selected by the chiefs of their departments and were presented with a dinner and a certificate of appreciation by the Elk’s Lodge in recognition of their service to their communities.
There were approximately 75 people in attendance.
The Honorees were as follows:
Reedley
- Commander Hector Aleman
- Detective Sergeant Gary Kincaid
- Police Detective Eddie Luna
- Police Detective Anthony Walker
Orange Cove
- Officer Rogelio Diaz
- Orange Cove firefighter Tyler Torres
Dinuba
- Firefighter / Paramedic Yosh Toyota
Kingsburg
- Officer Nathan Moon
- Fire Engineer / Paramedic Ken Crabb
Selma
- Police Detective Richard Figueroa
Parlier
- Officer Temujian Bustos
Fowler
- Officer Fong Yang
- Firefighter Andrew Venegas
Sanger
- Officer Sergio Arguello
- Firefighter / EMT Kelly Fields
