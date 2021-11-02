On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Reedley Elk’s Lodge  #2699 held its 10th annual First Responders Dinner at the organization's lodge.

The police, firefighters and paramedics of the communities of Reedley, Orange Cove, Dinuba, Kingsburg, Selma, Parlier, Fowler and Sanger were represented. The honorees were selected by the chiefs of their departments and were presented with a dinner and a certificate of appreciation by the Elk’s Lodge in recognition of their service to their communities.

There were approximately 75 people in attendance.

The Honorees were as follows:

Reedley

  • Commander  Hector Aleman
  • Detective Sergeant  Gary Kincaid
  • Police Detective  Eddie Luna
  • Police Detective  Anthony Walker

Orange Cove 

  • Officer Rogelio Diaz
  • Orange Cove firefighter Tyler Torres

Dinuba

  • Firefighter / Paramedic Yosh Toyota

Kingsburg

  • Officer Nathan Moon
  • Fire Engineer / Paramedic Ken Crabb

Selma

  • Police Detective Richard Figueroa

Parlier

  • Officer Temujian Bustos

Fowler

  • Officer Fong Yang
  • Firefighter Andrew Venegas

Sanger

  • Officer  Sergio Arguello 
  • Firefighter / EMT Kelly Fields

