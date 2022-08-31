A recent arson incident behind Aaron's furnniture in Hanford has underscored the restrictions imposed on police enforcement by laws passed by the state legislature in 2011 and 2014.
Sean Rumsey, suspected of starting the dumpster fire behind the store, located at 411 W. Lacey Blvd., has been arrested for misdemeanor offenses 14 times since 2020, according to Hanford police officials. Some of those offenses include "drug possession, burglary, theft, and resisting arrest."
"People aren't being held accountable for bad behavior" because of the legislation, said Police Chief Parker Sever.
Rumsey was released with little to no jail time and a citation for the previous offenses, according to officials. Many criminal offenders like him will get immediately released if the offense isn't considered jailable, Sever said.
Prop. 47 specifically reduced the severity of certain non-violent crimes from felony level to misdemeanor. The goal was to reduce crime rates and make communities safer, but it actually created an uptick in non-violent crimes, Sever said.
AB 109 - which was written to decrease prison overcrowding - sentenced certain offenders to county jails and noncustodial mandatory supervision instead of state prisons. Its goal was to prevent recidivism.
Under AB 109, the classified felonies needed to be non-violent, non-serious, and non-sexual in nature. Under realignment an offender sentenced for drug possession could serve four years in county jail with possibility of probation instead of four years in state prison.
The lack of corrective action makes it difficult for local police officers trying to get repeat offenders like Rumsey off the street, according to officials.
"It's frustrating for my officers," Sever said. "California is more concerned with social issues than with victims."
The issue is compounded by the level of homelessness in Hanford, according to some. Rumsey is a member of the homeless community, several of whom have been involved in criminal offenses throughout the city.
"The homeless community likes Hanford," said Mark Kairis, a law enforcement retiree who is running for city council. "They find it a safe place to live, but many of these cases aren't prosecuted because of the burden it puts on the system which is problematic for law enforcement."
Kairis cited his recent ride-along with the Homeless Assistance Resource Team as a basis for his statement.
The Kings County Behavioral Health Department does provide a program called the Collaborative Justice Treatment Court, which offers weekly drug and substance counseling and testing while holding participants accountable for their offenses and helping them reestablish themselves as law abiding citizens.
The program is voluntary, however, meaning attendance and participation cannot be enforced. Many in Hanford's homeless community don't want to be told what to do, said Sever.