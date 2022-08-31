A recent arson incident behind Aaron's furnniture in Hanford has underscored the restrictions imposed on police enforcement by laws passed by the state legislature in 2011 and 2014.

Sean Rumsey, suspected of starting the dumpster fire behind the store, located at 411 W. Lacey Blvd., has been arrested for misdemeanor offenses 14 times since 2020, according to Hanford police officials. Some of those offenses include "drug possession, burglary, theft, and resisting arrest."

"People aren't being held accountable for bad behavior" because of the legislation, said Police Chief Parker Sever.

