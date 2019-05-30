HANFORD — The Kings Fair kicks off tonight and “ewe” are invited.
The theme for the 73rd annual Kings Fair is “The Reason for Our Success is Ewe,” a theme that expresses gratitude to the Fair’s attendees, sponsors, employees, volunteers and everyone else who supports the long-running Kings County tradition.
“The board and I developed a theme that would show our support of the community. It’s the volunteers and our awesome community that creates a successful fair each year,” Kings Fair CEO Jerome Coelho wrote in an email to the Sentinel.
This year’s Fair boasts dozens of food stands, multiple carnival rides and attractions and top notch entertainment.
While the Fair is officially open from 5 p.m. to midnight tonight through Sunday, the showing of about 900 livestock animals by local Future Farmers of America and 4-H students begins at 7 a.m. each day.
Some of the must-see events, according to Coelho, this weekend include a performance by country artist David Nail at the Kings Outdoor Theater at 7 p.m. Friday and the racing events on the speedway Sunday. L.A.vation, a tribute to rock band U2, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Coelho’s first year at the helm of the Fair was 2018 and that experience brings new insights and improvements to the Fair.
“We have a lot of new vendors and have two buildings full of indoor commercial vendors and new and additional food vendors on our midway. Later livestock show times will allow the public to come after work and enjoy the junior livestock events while the main gates are open to the public,” he said.
Around 32,000 people are expected to visit the Fair over its four-day run, and perhaps even more considering the “perfect” Fair weather, Coelho said.
“The rain set us back slightly on setup but we are ready for the beautiful warm weather on opening day. Perfect Fair weather for everyone to enjoy! We couldn’t have asked for more perfect temperatures at the 2019 Kings Fair,” he wrote.
Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors 62 and up. Children aged 6-10 are $5; those under 5 are free. Parking is $5. Admission on opening night is only $3.
For a full activity line-up and schedules, visit https://thekingsfair.com/.
