CORCORAN — To truly understand the impact Raymond Lerma had on the city of Corcoran and its people, just talk to those who knew him best.
Lerma, in the midst of his seventh term on the Corcoran City Council, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11.
Lerma’s daughter, Eva Gonzalez, said her father always wanted Corcoran to be known for positive changes and strived to make it the best city it could possibly be.
“He wanted it to be a good place to raise a family,” Gonzalez said.
Lerma was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1953. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Corcoran where he was raised and lived until he left to attend the University of California, Berkeley.
After graduating with his teaching credential, Lerma, with his wife, Lola, and a young Eva in tow, moved back to Corcoran. Eventually the family grew with the additions of sons Ramon and Pablo.
Lerma taught many different grade levels from elementary school to high school and ended his 38-year career in education as an English Language Development Coach at Corcoran High School.
He was also the adviser for the school’s MEChA Club. Aldo Garcia, a former student and club member, said Lerma showed students the importance of community service and giving back.
Garcia said he promoted the value of education to the students and took them to visit college campuses, encouraging their dreams. He said Lerma had a vision for Corcoran, a big heart for his students and really showed him how he could help the community in turn.
“He knew the importance of uplifting others,” Garcia said.
While still working at the high school, Lerma decided to get involved with local politics. He ran for his first Corcoran City Council term in 1994, a seat which he won and had continued to hold until his passing.
While he was always busy with his work as a council member, along with serving on various committees and boards like Kings Community Action Organization, Lerma still took the time to teach English as a Second Language to adults as part of a citizenship class.
Lerma became known as someone who was always willing to help others — a side of Lerma Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle knew well.
When Valle first contemplated running for the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Lerma was the first person he visited for advice. Lerma was a mentor and leader in the community and someone people trusted, Valle said.
With Lerma’s support came a dedication to help. Valle remembers Lerma showing up to his house with a truckload full of campaign signs, ready to go door to door.
“He backed his word up with blood and sweat,” Valle said, adding Lerma was the longest serving elected official in Kings County and was a dedicated public servant.
In fact, Lerma co-founded the Kings County Latino Roundtable. Valle said Lerma still had many good things in the works for Corcoran — work Valle promises members of the roundtable will continue in his honor.
“He was someone who had a purpose and meaning to his life,” Valle said.
When news of Lerma’s passing hit the community, Valle could only describe it as an overwhelming sense of shock.
The community support Lerma’s family has received has been unbelievable, his daughter said. She said people have called, left messages, sent cards and flowers and taken food to the family.
Gonzalez said she always knew her father had an impact on the community, but never realized the magnitude of it.
A vigil was held for Lerma on Jan. 14, where hundreds gathered to remember Lerma and his legacy in Corcoran. Among the attendees were civil rights activist Dolores Huerta and her son, Emilio Huerta.
Gonzalez said the impact her father had in the community was visible and tangible that night.
“It was amazing to see,” she said.
Among his professional and political success, Gonzalez said her father was a great family man. She said there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t have done for his family, his wife of 43 years or his children and seven grandchildren, whom he adored.
A published author and someone who loved to travel, Gonzalez said her father instilled the value of reading and education to his children and grandchildren.
“As long as he had a book in his hand, he was fine,” his daughter said.
More so, she said Lerma was a funny man who always had a story to share. Gonzalez remembers fondly the way his shoulders would move up and down and she knew he was about to say something funny that would crack the whole room up.
