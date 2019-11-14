HANFORD — The florists of the Ramblin’ Rose are so busy leading into the holiday season, they barely have time to stop and smell the roses.
“People say, ‘it must be great to work in a flower shop, you can smell the flowers all day,’ but I just don’t have time for that,” said Ramblin’ Rose florist John Miller.
The iconic downtown Lemoore floral shop celebrates its 30th annual holiday open house Saturday and the shop’s five employees have been working hard to decorate for the event. Miller said that neither he nor owner Chris Brazil will have had a day off between Halloween and this weekend’s event.
“We’re a floral and gift shop and nobody decorates like we do. I can’t think of any business that decorates like we do. Our store drips Christmas at Christmastime and we create a winter wonderland,” Brazil said.
Located at the corner of D and Heinlein streets, the store serves as a welcoming beacon to all who travel to downtown Lemoore. With two windowed storefronts, the presentation of the store itself and its window dressing is its calling card, Brazil said.
“People just want to come in and look all around. It’s an attraction, it’s a draw,” Miller said. “Especially children. When you look at all this and you’re [a child], it’s overwhelming.”
Nearly 10,000 lights twinkle on the ceilings, walls and decorations inside the shop currently. Employees have spent the last three weeks almost emptying out the shop completely to decorate for the holiday season and this year’s open house.
Scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, the shop will serve hot apple cider and cupcakes with the number 30 on them. While supplies last, single roses will be given out to patrons. More than that, though, experiencing the shop in its winter wonderland state is worth the peek inside.
While downtowns across America have seen a decline in foot traffic in recent decades, Brazil said that people are still willing to head downtown for good products and good customer service.
“We try to remain vital and relevant. Downtowns have faced an uphill battle ever since the advent of malls, but you try to stay vital and give people a reason to drive downtown,” Brazil said. “I’ve said it for years -- you don’t have your Christmas parade or your Veterans Day parade in the Wal-Mart parking lot, you have it downtown.”
As a florist, you see your customers through the best and worst of times – anniversaries, deaths, graduations, holidays and other big moments in life. Brazil said that because of this, the employees of the Ramblin’ Rose get to know their customers beyond the superficial in many cases. The florists learn the aesthetic likes and dislikes of their customers over the years and can anticipate their needs better than a large chain or online service.
“They become friends — and you don’t get that online,” he said.
