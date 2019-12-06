HANFORD — The “Save Our Parkland 93230” citizens group is getting ready to hold a rally Saturday in support of keeping the 18 acres west of Hidden Valley Park.
Bob Ramos with the group said they will be out for a couple hours starting at 1 p.m. near the Walgreens at the corner of 11th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard to let people know what’s going on with the land.
The city-owned 18-acre parcel has remained undeveloped for over 40 years and was rezoned from “public facilities” to “low-density residential” in 2017. This rezone opens up the possibility of the city selling the property for development. The city has owned the land since 1967.
For many years, the park group and other residents have voiced strong opinions in favor of converting most, if not all, of the land into additional park space.
You have free articles remaining.
If anyone would like to participate in the rally, Ramos said all they have to do is show up. He said there will be information available for people who may not know about the land and its history.
“The more, the merrier,” he said.
Ramos said there will most likely be other rallies in the future and the park group encourages others to speak to their council members about this issue or during public comment at council meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.