HANFORD — The “Save Our Parkland 93230” citizens group held a rally Saturday in support of keeping the 18 city-owned acres west of Hidden Valley Park.
Bob Ramos with the group said even though it was a rainy day, around 10 people showed up for the rally, which was held at the corner of 11th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard. He said they received a lot of positive feedback, like honking and thumbs up, from the public passing by in cars.
Ramos said the purpose of the rally was to let people know what is going on with the land, which has remained vacant and undeveloped for over 40 years. The parcel was rezoned from “public facilities” to “low-density residential” in 2017, a move that opened up the possibility of the city selling the property for development.
The Save Our Parkland group and other residents are in favor of converting most, if not all, of the land into additional park space as an extension of Hidden Valley Park. Citizens have voiced their opinions about this issue at city council meetings for many years.
Ramos said the issue is very close to the hearts of the people of Hanford and there will continue to be additional efforts to inform the public about this. In the meantime, the group encourages citizens to speak to their council members or during public comment at council meetings.
