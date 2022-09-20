Monday saw a shift in the recent hot weather pattern as rain drizzled over Kings County and the air quality began to clear.

With average temperatures well over 90 degrees as the summer came to an end, the change has been a greatly anticipated return to cooler weather.

Monday's forecast was for a high temperature of 77 degrees and a low of 59 degrees with showers throughout the day. 

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

