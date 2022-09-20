Monday saw a shift in the recent hot weather pattern as rain drizzled over Kings County and the air quality began to clear.
With average temperatures well over 90 degrees as the summer came to an end, the change has been a greatly anticipated return to cooler weather.
Monday's forecast was for a high temperature of 77 degrees and a low of 59 degrees with showers throughout the day.
The remainder of the week is expected to follow a similar trend with the highest predicted temperature to be on Friday at 87 degrees.
The projected precipitation for the Hanford area remains under an inch.
Air quality has stayed in the green zone throughout the county due to the rainfall washing away dust and debris.
The agricultural community benefitted from this week's storm as well.
While the temperatures at the start of the week heralded the coming of fall, temperatures will climb again over the weekend, with Sunday expected to reach 93 degrees.
The remainder of the week is predicted to be mostly sunny, with some humidity and high temperatures increasing to the low 70's by the end of the week.
Wind is predicted to pick up to 13 miles per hour by mid week and the cloud cover is anticipated to lessen considerably by Thursday with clear skies forecast for Sunday.
This week in weather history saw temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the year 2000, according to the the National Weather Service.
Visability will remain clear into the end of the week, according to The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administation.