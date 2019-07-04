HANFORD — The Hanford City Council decided Tuesday evening at its meeting to declare the Rabobank building as surplus property.
This declaration opens up the opportunity to possibly sell the property, which is located at 218 N. Douty St. in downtown Hanford.
Council considered declaring the property as surplus in November 2017, but did not move forward with it at that time.
The property is approximately 10,075 square feet and includes the building and a parking lot.
In September 2018, the city entered into a new five-year contract with Rabobank, N.A., to leases the main floor and mezzanine of the building.
According to a city staff report, the current rent is just over $5,429 and goes up 3% every year. The city will get approximately $65,000 in the next fiscal year.
Due to records not being kept up, Community Development Director Darlene Mata said it’s difficult to decipher ongoing expenses and how much money the city has put into the building.
The staff report did state that most years the expenditures are minimal, but there have been years with significant expenditures on repairs, including rain gutter rebuild, painting the exterior, replacing non slip strips on stairs, replace the rain water sump pump and resealing of roof jacks.
Mata said the city has recently received complaints of a moldy smell, though nothing has been discovered. She said the basement of the building needs work and the parking lot is deteriorating.
During public comment, David Ayers, former mayor of Hanford and a proponent for keeping the building, asked council to give him at least 60 days to form a committee to put together tax initiative to help address the maintenance issues on older buildings like Rabobank, the Bastille and the old courthouse.
“It’s incredibly rich in history and part of this city and part of the soul,” Ayers said of the Rabobank building, which is the city's old post office.
Councilmen Art Brieno and Martin Devine were willing to give Ayers a chance, saying the city is not in a hurry to make a decision.
However, Mayor Sue Sorensen, Vice Mayor John Draxler and Councilman Francisco Ramirez were less inclined to halt the plans, saying the city should not be in the property-owning business.
Sorensen said the Rabobank building still has value and selling it can alleviate the expenses and responsibility from the city, allowing them to focus on the city-owned buildings with more needs.
“We’ve spent a lot of staff time, we’ve spent a lot of council time — sometimes there’s just a time that we need to make a decision,” Sorensen said.
A motion was made to declare the Rabobank building as surplus, which was passed by a split 3-2 vote. Brieno and Devine were the “no” votes.
Next, staff will send out a notice to other public agencies to see if any are interested in purchasing the property at market value. If those agencies do not respond within 60 days with interest in acquiring the building, Council may choose to sell it to a private party or company.
A declaration of surplus does not mean that the building will be sold, however, just that I can be sold.
In the meantime, Council said Ayers can pursue forming a committee and come back to them with a proposal.
More from Council
At the meeting Tuesday, Council also adopted two resolutions.
The first resolution approved changes to the fee schedule for Planning, Building, Code Enforcement, Cannabis and Public Works user fees.
The second resolution authorized the city’s entry into an exercise of Joint Powers Agreement regarding the California Choice Energy Authority.
City Manager
Council used some time at the beginning of the meeting to recognize outgoing City Manager Darrel Pyle before his last day with the city on Friday.
Council members a department heads spent some time talking about his accomplishments and their favorite memories of Pyle, including his often-used phrase, “We can do that.”
Several residents also used their public comment time to relay their appreciation to Pyle and wish him the best of luck in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.