Hanford Fall Festival family
A family dressed in Halloween costumes at the Hanford Fall Festival in 2019.

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

For the second year in a row, the Hanford Chamber is partnering with the Hanford Mall to bring the Fall Harvest Festival to life.

The festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Hanford Mall, 1675 W. Lacey Blvd.

The event is designed to highlight local mall tenants, create opportunity for collective discounts, and provide low cost activities for kids. There will be several new activities this year and the Chamber announced the expansion of the event to the Hanford Mall parking lot.

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

