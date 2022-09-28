For the second year in a row, the Hanford Chamber is partnering with the Hanford Mall to bring the Fall Harvest Festival to life.
The festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the Hanford Mall, 1675 W. Lacey Blvd.
The event is designed to highlight local mall tenants, create opportunity for collective discounts, and provide low cost activities for kids. There will be several new activities this year and the Chamber announced the expansion of the event to the Hanford Mall parking lot.
On the day of the event visitors will need to visit the Hanford Chamber booth at the mall entrance with their ticket confirmation to get their $10 access pass wristband. Visitors will also receive a program that will list all of the free activities and discounts that are available by showing the access pass wristband.
Activities included in the access pass include:
- Free Pony Ride
- $1 Off Pumpkin Patch
- Free Face Painting
- Scavenger Hunt
- Haunted House (inside Hanford Mall)
- Free Bag of Kettle Corn
- 15% Off on Beauty and Therapeutic Gift Boxes at Amaro
- Discount off Trendy Bitz (Croc Charms)
- Discount off Auntie Anne's
- Discount at Cupcake Route
- Discount at Hot Topic
- Discount at Naomi Blu Boutique
- Free Petting Zoo (normally $7)
- $1 off Drinks at the Beer Garden
The Hanford Mall will be open for business during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the festival.
There will be a car show at 2 p.m. and the entry is $25 per car. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of Fan Favorite, Best Historic Car, Best Modern Car, and Best in Show. The carshow award ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Those looking to participate can register online at the Hanford Chamber website.
A dog costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. The entry is $5 per dog and two dogs are allowed per owner. The judges will be awarding a gift card to Pet Smart for the overall Best in Show for a Halloween costume. Online registration information can be found at the chamber website.
The baking contest will kick off at 5 p.m. and entry is $5 per baking item with a limit of three items to submit for the contest. The winner will receive a Visa gift card for Best Overall Bakery Item.
From 6 to 9 p.m. a beer garden and live music from local artist Matthew Bailey will be in full swing. Bailey lays down tracks in real time to create the sound of a full sized ensemble. The beer garden is 21 and over and those with the access pass will receive $1 off their drinks.