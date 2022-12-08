More than a dozen people at Tuesday night's Hanford City Council meeting came to the dais to express their concerns about a potential downtown roundabout project.

"I haven't heard one good thing about this," said Jeff Moore, a Hanford resident.

The project would include three separate roundabouts placed on 6th Street and Douty Street, 7th Street and Douty Street, and 8th Street and Douty Street, with the goal of improving pedestrian and vehicular safety while also increasing the walkability of downtown.

