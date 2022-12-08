More than a dozen people at Tuesday night's Hanford City Council meeting came to the dais to express their concerns about a potential downtown roundabout project.
"I haven't heard one good thing about this," said Jeff Moore, a Hanford resident.
The project would include three separate roundabouts placed on 6th Street and Douty Street, 7th Street and Douty Street, and 8th Street and Douty Street, with the goal of improving pedestrian and vehicular safety while also increasing the walkability of downtown.
The roughly $4.4 million project would be headed by Peters Engineering, which had a representative present at the meeting to address the Council's questions.
Council member Diane Sharp questioned Dave Peters, of Peters Engineering, about whether four way stops at those intersections would suffice instead of roundabouts. Peters explained that roundabouts are necessary for longevity, as traffic would be less impacted. However he did say four-way stops would work temporarily, if the stop lights at each intersection were upgraded.
Peters also explained that the roundabouts will offer additional parking, as the roads would be reduced from four lanes to two lanes and the outer two lanes would be converted into diagonal parking.
The question as to Hanford's downtown historical value was also imposed with people expressing fears that roundabouts would take away from the historical aesthetic of downtown.
"We are trying to project for the future but also trying to keep our historic value," said Vice Mayor Mark Kairis.
Council member Kalish Morrow suggested including historical aspects in the design of the project to keep some historic value.
Larry Ferria, a Hanford resident, stated that there was no public support for the project and that it would be a terrible fit for Hanford's historic downtown.
When it came to the design element, City Attorney Ty Mizote strongly encouraged the dais to engage with design professionals to make sure that the designs were safe for pedestrians. Mayor Travis Paden expressed his own concern about the safety of the proposed design, and said he was not completely on board with the roundabout project.
By the end of the discussion council member Sharp proposed that City staff bring information back to the dais that explored putting a roundabout on 7th Street and Douty Street, while converting 6th Street and Douty Street and 8th Street and Douty Street intersections into four way stops. The staff information will be brought to the Council for a study session on Dec. 20.
In other Council news, the City of Hanford has awarded their third and final cannabis business license to Embarc, who presented themselves to the dais on Tuesday. Embarc will be moving their business into a 20,000 square foot building on E. 7th Street and prides themselves on their community involvement and give back. They plan to revitalize and beautify their corner of 7th Street and will be reaching out to the community with regard to the aesthetic of their business.
"Operating this business truly is a privilege and not a right," said Dustin Moore, co-owner of Embarc.
The dais also unanimously approved an annual contract of no more than $53,600 with Integrated Avian Solutions in order to provide falconer services to downtown Hanford to keep crows away from the area. The service has been effective in keeping the sidewalks downtown clean and free of crow droppings as it uses hawks and falcons to drive crows out of the city and away from heavily populated areas.
Council member Morrow said without the falconer services, the crows are an "Alfred Hitchcock" level problem.
Jim Ross, the city's Deputy Public Works Director, was last to stand before the council as he asked them to approve funding for water conservation and education. Ross explained the Council had previously allocated $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward advocating for water conservation.
Ross proposed the funding be used for mass advertising and the city's turf replacement incentive program, and requested the Council's approval. The request was unanimously approved.
The next meeting of the Hanford City Council is set for Dec. 20.