NAS Lemoore is among several locations being looked at to relocate a squadron of F-15 Eagle II Aircraft and a Squadron of F-35A aircraft by the National Guard Bureau and the Department of the Air Force.
The Guard is holding a public scope meeting at which members of the public can learn about the proposal, speak to representatives and provide written comments, concerns or input.
The proposed alternative locations to NAS Lemoore are as follows:
• The 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Westfield, Massachusetts
• The 144th Fighter Wing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Fresno, California
• The 159th Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana
The environment impact statement will assess the potential environmental consequences of each alternative in support of the operational beddowns. The aircraft would replace the legacy fighter aircraft (F-15C/D) at the selected locations.
The informational public scope meetings are a forum for the National Guard Bureau to collect public comments and answer questions regarding the proposal, alternatives, and environmental resources to be studied for potential impacts.
All members of the public are invited to attend the in-person and virtual meetings to be held in August.
The in-person meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the L.T.A. Portuguese Hall located on 470 Champion St. in Lemoore. This meeting will be an open-house style information session with project team members available to the public for questions. There will be information stations available to view rather than a formal presentation, according to officials.
The virtual meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. You can learn more about how to join the meeting at the website www.ANGF15EX-F35A-EIS.com.
According to officials, the meeting will begin with a presentation on the proposal, which will include an environmental impact statement, and then a question and answer session with project team members.
Public comments must be submitted in written format by Sept. 2, to be considered in the preparation of the draft environmental impact statement. Comments received after the close of the public comment period will be reviewed but may not be specifically addressed in the draft.
Comments may be submitted:
• Through the project website at www.ANGF15EX-F35A-EIS.com
• In-person at one of the public meetings
• Via email to NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.Org@us.af.mil
• By U.S. mail, addressed to: EIS Project Manager, National Guard Bureau, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Ave., Joint Base Andrews MD 20762-5157
The Guard will use input obtained during these meetings to refine the study to focus on significant issues, as well as eliminate issues that are not significant from further study. In addition, the Guard will conduct a detailed analysis of potential impacts of the proposal after the public scope meeting. The complete analysis will be presented in the draft environmental report, which will be available for public review and comment in summer 2023.
For more information on the proposed relocation of the aircraft, you can visit the project website at www.ANGF15EX-F35A-EIS.com.