About 50 people showed up Monday night for a town hall meeting hosted by the Sons of Liberty, to hear Mayor Kalish Morrow discuss traffic changes proposed for downtown Hanford.

Speaking to the gathering at the Elks Lodge, Morrow said the downtown pedestrian safety and traffic circulation project, which includes three roundabouts on Douty Street, has been in the works since 2018.

Residents, however, expressed concerns about the impact of some of the plans, including the roundabouts, on their businesses, and questioned whether the $4.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that will pay for the project was being used where it is needed.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you