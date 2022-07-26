About 50 people showed up Monday night for a town hall meeting hosted by the Sons of Liberty, to hear Mayor Kalish Morrow discuss traffic changes proposed for downtown Hanford.
Speaking to the gathering at the Elks Lodge, Morrow said the downtown pedestrian safety and traffic circulation project, which includes three roundabouts on Douty Street, has been in the works since 2018.
Residents, however, expressed concerns about the impact of some of the plans, including the roundabouts, on their businesses, and questioned whether the $4.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that will pay for the project was being used where it is needed.
Resident Ernie Harmon likened the roundabouts to "lipstick on a pig," saying "it's insane to consider we'd put roundabouts in when our city is falling apart. We have roads that need serious repairs, the sidewalks in downtown are a mess, these roundabouts won't fix these current issues."
The project calls for creating three traffic roundabouts on Douty Street and alterations to an additional four intersections in the downtown area.
"The goal of this project is to beautify downtown as well as improve the walkability of downtown," Morrow said.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 gave the city of Hanford $13 million over the course of two payments, according to Morrow, and the funds are limited in how they can be used and come with a time limit as well.
"We have to dedicate all ARPA funds by 2026 or we are required to return any unspent money," Morrow explained.
During the presentation Morrow explained that the roundabouts would create a safer downtown for pedestrians.
"The problem that we have seen is that drivers have been speeding down Douty, never mind the posted speed limit, and the roundabouts would help to slow traffic. Last year there was a woman killed after being struck in the crosswalk," she said, referring to Susana Russel, who was struck in a cross walk at Douty and 8th streets on Nov. 30, 2021 and later died from the injuries at the hospital.
The project would include bringing four other intersections up to code by turning traffic signals into to four-way stops. Further traffic calming measures downtown would include the removal of non-ADA compliant crosswalks, possible low-profile speed tables and the addition of rapid flashing beacons on remaining crosswalks, according to the staff report on the project.
The project would also increase the amount of parking available downtown, according to Morrow, with the area on Douty Street where the roundabouts would be built having angled parking.
Morrow assured the crowd that the project was in the planning stages and not finalized, saying "It's not a done deal, this matter is going back to council for review and further discussion."
The project report was complied by studies handled by Peters Engineering Group for $70,000, paid for with ARPA money.
During the question and answer portion of the meeting, Morrow addressed concerns about City Council transparency after the highly controversial Northstar Project was mentioned.
"We have just hired a communications director to handle the public relations aspect of our local government. I can't change the past but moving forward we can do better," she said.
Councilmember Amanda Saltry, who attended the meeting, noted that the Northstar Project highlighted the need for better communication between the Council and the community.
"In part that's what we are doing by holding this meeting," she said. "We are trying to create a better understanding and make sure everyone's voices are heard."