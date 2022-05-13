A public hearing planned for May 25 will allow Kings County residents the opportunity to speak to the efficiency of public transit services and/or pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
The hearing aims to uncover and address any unmet transit needs, and is required as part of the allocation of the Local Transportation Fund for Kings County public transit operators. The public is encouraged to participate.
Terri King, executive director of the Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG), announced the second public hearing.
Anyone interested in the FY 2022-23 Local Transportation Fund claims, or in identifying unmet transportation needs which can reasonably be met, is invited to appear and make statements, present evidence, or give their comments regarding the claims.
Written comments may be submitted to KCAG prior to the hour and date of the hearings, addressed to the Kings County Association of Governments, Attention Terri King, Executive Director, 339 West D St., Suite B, Lemoore, CA 93245.
The hearing will be at 3 p.m. at the Hanford City Council chambers located in the Civic Auditorium at 400 N. Douty Street.
KCAG has received claims for the FY 2022-23 Local Transportation Fund from the County of Kings and the cities of Avenal, Corcoran, Hanford, and Lemoore to use part of the fund to support public transit.
An unmet public transit need is defined by KCAG as “at a minimum, exists where local residents do not have access to private vehicles or other forms of transportation due to age, income, or disability for the purpose of traveling to medical care, shopping, social/recreational activities, education/training, and employment.”