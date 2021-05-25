As COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across California, the Kings County Department of Public Health has confirmed that the county along with the state, will conclude its COVID-imposed restrictions that have been in place over the past year.

On Friday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services, confirmed California would roll away the tier system, ending restrictions on the number of people allowed indoors at any given time, which has been especially difficult for businesses like event venues and restaurants.

Kings County is now in the orange tier, the second-least restricted on the list. Under current guidelines, many businesses are allowed to have indoor operations, though at only a 50% capacity. Other businesses like gyms, meanwhile, are at 25%.

On Tuesday, County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell addressed the Kings County Board of Supervisors during their weekly virtual meeting to elaborate.

“The state will align mask and travel with recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most situations,” Campbell said. “So we’ll be keeping attuned to those guidelines coming.”

Ed Hill, Kings County Director of Public Health, said hospitalizations have been going down, while case counts keep the county in the orange tier territory.

“We continue to watch hospital data closely,” Hill said. “We continue seeing a decline in … both in med surge and general admissions and in the ICU both locally and regionally, which is always a welcome sign.”