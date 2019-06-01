LEMOORE — Water quality, economic development and cannabis were some of the topics discussed Thursday with City Manager Nathan Olson.
Olson hosted a round table meeting to listen to public concerns. The main issue debated was the proposed ordinance that allows for the sale, manufacturing and cultivation of commercial cannabis in Lemoore.
The Planning Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday and approved zoning changes for the proposed ordinance, Olson said. The changes will allow the city to issue permits for commercial cannabis operations, such as dispensaries, according to the project proposal.
“I live in this community and I have kids in this community,” Olson said. “If I didn’t feel this was a good idea, I wouldn’t push for it.”
The proposed ordinance will advance to the City Council and will be read June 18 at the council’s regular meeting, Olson said. It will then be read a second time and the council will vote on July 16.
Some attendees were concerned about the negative effect marijuana might have on the health of Lemoore citizens.
“The city seems to have already made up their mind,” Angelina Andrelus said. “It looks like the city is just looking at the all-mighty dollar.”
Others argued that the effects of cannabis are beneficial for opioid addicts.
Olson said that he can’t comment on the medical effects of cannabis. He encourages citizens who want to learn more about the proposed ordinance to come to the June 18 City Council meeting, he said.
