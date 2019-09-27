HANFORD – “It’s just what I do,” water colorist Gerald Brommer said when asked how he’s found the time – and inspiration – to paint nearly 10,000 pieces over his decades-long career.
Brommer, whose art is on display at the Kings Art Center through Oct. 26, finds that the emotion a subject illicits is more important than the subject itself, at least in terms of recreating it in watercolor. The Berkeley native’s motto is that “without emotional content, we create pictures; with it, we create art.”
“I painted it the way it was the first 20 years and the last 50, I’ve been painting it the way I want to paint it,” Brommer told the Sentinel. “When you’re first starting, you tend to imitate nature and later on, you’re commenting on it. You start to get more selective.”
Brommer taught geography for 26 years before devoting himself full-time to painting. Even so, his knowledge of geology informed his work as a painter.
Though no longer a teacher, he still led workshops for aspiring painters all across America, Europe and Asia. He has also authored two dozen high school and college art texts books.
Now 92 years old, Brommer still paints for about two hours a day, down from the eight hour-a-day work schedule he had for decades.
“I’d rather go sit and watch television with a scotch in my hand,” he said with a laugh.
Though less prolific, Brommer said he still finds ways to bring the best out of himself and his work. Every year, he makes the effort to change his style in some way, whether by brainstorming a new way to approach a subject or even by being inspired by the work of others.
“It’s a challenge, but it makes me get up in the morning and go to work,” he said. “I don’t want to be dull and repetitive.”
Brommer’s award-winning work has been exhibited in one-man shows all over the world, including galleries in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
“I used to take trips to Europe and the art people there, they’d buy everything I painted,” he said. The painter added that exhibitions in places like Laguna Beach and Carmel were also very popular and he’d sell paintings just as soon as they were hung up.
Brommer said that the world of buying and selling art has changed over the decades and that, while people still experience and consume art the way they always have, actually buying it is no longer in vogue.
“They still enjoy art. But in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, young people would buy collections when they got married and so on, so it was good [for artists],” he said.
Nearly 70 pieces of Brommer’s art is hanging at the Kings Art Center through most of October. An opening reception was held on Sept. 14, which the Southern California-based painter attended.
“It looks beautiful. They did a beautiful job hanging it,” he said. “I was more than pleased. It’s one of the most beautiful gallery spaces I’ve ever been in.”
The Kings Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Kings Art Center is located at 605 N. Douty St., Hanford. Visit www.kingsartcenter.org for more information.
