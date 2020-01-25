HANFORD — The homeless population of Hanford and the surrounding area received much-needed medical assistance Thursday.
As part of an annual tradition of service, the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance coordinated several Project Homeless Connect events across the Valley Thursday morning, including events in Hanford, Tulare and Visalia. A fourth and larger took place in Porterville on Friday.
“We are seeing a really big need, especially as the homeless population is getting pushed out of the city center, that people aren’t coming in for service — and that includes medical service,” said Laura Fisher, community engagement coordinator with the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance.
The event, hosted at the Salvation Army building at 380 E. Ivy St., offered members of the local homeless or near-homeless community many services, including wound care, vaccines, STI testing, medical tests, vision tests, flu shots and other services. Many were also able to get a hot shower via the Kings Partnership for Prevention’s Mobile Shower Unit.
The Hanford event focused on medical services this year due to the fact that a weekly service – held Wednesdays in Hanford -- has been so successful. The weekly events focus more on general services such as housing and organizers wanted to focus Thursday’s event on services that cannot necessarily be made available on a weekly basis.
“Dental is huge. No one likes going to the dentist,” Fisher said, adding “If you add on top of that someone who is dealing with homelessness or is experiencing anxiety or depression, that just amps it up.”
Another much-needed medical service that many may not even think of is vision and eye care. Fisher said that many people in the homeless community have outdated prescription glasses, if they have any corrective lenses at all.
Dr. Jeffrey Garcia and his staff at Family Eye Care, which has locations in Hanford, Corcoran and Lemoore, donated their time and services at the event again this year to ensure that the area’s homeless population can get the eye care they need.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, as a local business to give back to the community,” Garcia said, adding “They’re vulnerable out there without having good vision so we’re able to help them with a pair of glasses to help them see better so it’s a valuable resource for them.”
Garcia and his staff administered many vision tests as well as gave out free reading glasses. Many clients will go on to be referred for prescriptions, Fisher said.
With many in the homeless population being pushed further out of the city and with the reluctance that many have for seeking help, Fisher said that a good breakfast and gift bags of food and toiletries are used to incentivize the homeless population to come out to events like these.
Due to being marginalized and often looked down upon in society, many in the homeless community raise emotional barriers to protect themselves, Fisher said, and that can oftentimes lead to them being reluctant to seek help.
Veterinary services were also offered for canine companions of those without homes. Fisher estimated that more than half of the homeless people she sees have pets.
“The majority have pets for two main reasons. Safety and security is a big reason, for both men and women, if you’re living in a place that doesn’t have a lock on the door, having a pet can give you that protection,” she said.
The other reason, of course, is companionship.
Weekly services for the homeless are offered from 2-4 p.m. every Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour, 519 N. Douty St.
For more information, visit www.kthomelessalliance.org.
