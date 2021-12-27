On Thursday evening, Jan. 6, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Dallas Pattee will present the program "Tales from the Tomb: the life and times of Mary Graves Clark."
Mary Graves Clark was a survivor of the Donner Party disaster of 1847. Ms. Pattee will give a dramatic reading of Ms. Clark’s life — cradle to grave. Clark is buried in the Visalia Cemetery.
According to Wikipedia, The Donner Party was a group of American pioneers who migrated to California in a wagon train from the Midwest. Delayed by a multitude of mishaps, they spent the winter of 1846–1847 snowbound in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Some of the migrants resorted to cannibalism to survive, eating the bodies of those who had succumbed to starvation, sickness and extreme cold.
Pattee’s work has earned her the 2016 American Women in History Award presented by the Alta Mira Chapter of the DAR. And in 2018 the Kaweah Chapter of the DAR awarded her Historic Preservation Recognition Award.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6 p.m., the first Thursday evening of each month. There is no cost to attend, and the public is welcomed. Face coverings are required within the library building no matter what your vaccination status. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.
