Proclamation of emergency due to potential for the increased accumulation of animal carcasses in Kings County

Hanford – Supervisor Joe Neves, in his capacity as Emergency Services Director for the County of Kings, has issued a local emergency proclamation in response to the accumulation of animal carcasses, which need to be disposed of within Kings County.
Baker Commodities is the only provider of rendering services for livestock producers within Kings County. On February 24, 2020, Baker Commodities temporarily closed its facility for maintenance. While closed, Baker Commodities is unavailable to pick-up or render animal carcasses. The accumulation of animal carcasses creates a potential for sanitary and safety issues within the County, and the situation requires alternative means for managing the safe disposal of animal carcasses. This emergency proclamation provides a means for County agencies to designate alternative disposal methods for animal carcasses until normal rending services are restored. Rendering services are expected to resume March 3, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Pursuant to the County’s Emergency Action Plan for Dead Animal Management, during this local emergency, alternative disposal methods for animal carcasses may be utilized including: disposal at a permitted landfill that will accept animal carcasses; temporary composting on-site; and permanent on-site burial in emergency landfills. Each business wishing to utilize an alternative disposal method must first obtain a discharge waiver from the California Regional Water Quality Control Board (“Water Board”). The Water Board issues discharge waivers during locally proclaimed emergencies to designate alternative disposal methods of animal carcasses. The link below includes the conditional waiver requirements and blank conditional waiver.
The California Regional Water Quality Control Board (Fresno Office) may also assist with any questions concerning the conditional waiver process. They can be reached at (559) 445-5116.
https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/board_decisions/adopted_orders/waivers/r5-2018-0017.pdf