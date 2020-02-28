Proclamation of emergency due to potential for the increased accumulation of animal carcasses in Kings County

Hanford – Supervisor Joe Neves, in his capacity as Emergency Services Director for the County of Kings, has issued a local emergency proclamation in response to the accumulation of animal carcasses, which need to be disposed of within Kings County.

Baker Commodities is the only provider of rendering services for livestock producers within Kings County. On February 24, 2020, Baker Commodities temporarily closed its facility for maintenance. While closed, Baker Commodities is unavailable to pick-up or render animal carcasses. The accumulation of animal carcasses creates a potential for sanitary and safety issues within the County, and the situation requires alternative means for managing the safe disposal of animal carcasses. This emergency proclamation provides a means for County agencies to designate alternative disposal methods for animal carcasses until normal rending services are restored. Rendering services are expected to resume March 3, 2020.

