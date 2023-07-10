The Kings County Probation Officers’ Association is holding a fundraiser to support Deputy Probation Officer Kathy Rodriguez, a 25-year veteran of the department.
Rodriguez was injured in a June motorcycle crash that took the life of her husband, Robert Rodriguez, who retired from the department in 2021 as a lieutenant.
“Within the community, Kathy and Robert have dedicated their lives to the community with the probation department,” said Kings County Probation Officers Association Treasurer and Secretary Andrea Ruiz, who organized the fundraiser. “Working with the juveniles, adults in the probationary system to help them rehabilitate, that aspect has helped the community to reduce recidivism, reduce these offenders from re-offending and make someone else’s life a little better, a little safer.”
Ruiz worked with Robert and Kathy during her time with the Probation Department. Robert was even one of the people who helped to train Ruiz when joining the department.
“Our probation department is small, so we’re very close to each other,” Ruiz said. “It’s not often that unfortunate events happen, but we want to be able to assist each other and support each other in any way.”
Ruiz remembers Robert as a great mentor and leader.
“He’s always been someone that offered me advice,” Ruiz said. “Even a lot of the officers I worked with were friends with him outside of work. He was just someone that we all looked up to. Someone that was very positive, just a very kind person in general.”
As probation officers, Ruiz said that the ultimate goal of the fundraiser was to help Kathy and her daughters with medical fees and help find any way for the department to give their support.
Ruiz says that members of the department like Kathy and Robert, help the community and offenders through their work connecting former offenders to critical programs, providing sentencing recommendations to local courts and reducing the chances that someone on probation will commit another offense.
“Our job is to help them become better members of the community, through rehabilitation, schools, getting them in jobs or programs or making sure they don’t do offenses again,” Ruiz said.
The fundraiser has generated around $2,790, with an eventual goal of $20,000.
“I know Kathy and her family are going to be grateful for any support that comes in from this,” Ruiz said. “Whether it be from family, friends, other law enforcement agencies, I wanted to include that we are grateful for any and all support.”