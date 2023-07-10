Kathy and Robert Rodriguez

The Kings County Probation Officers’ Association is holding a fundraiser to support Deputy Probation Officer Kathy Rodriguez, a 25-year veteran of the department.

Rodriguez was injured in a June motorcycle crash that took the life of her husband, Robert Rodriguez, who retired from the department in 2021 as a lieutenant.

“Within the community, Kathy and Robert have dedicated their lives to the community with the probation department,” said Kings County Probation Officers Association Treasurer and Secretary Andrea Ruiz, who organized the fundraiser. “Working with the juveniles, adults in the probationary system to help them rehabilitate, that aspect has helped the community to reduce recidivism, reduce these offenders from re-offending and make someone else’s life a little better, a little safer.”

