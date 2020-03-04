Local primary election results are in

“We built a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and No Party Preference voters throughout Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties who are ready to have Congress start working for them again.”

From water to trade to the economy, Valadao said everywhere he goes, voters want politicians to put aside the partisan fights and get to work on the issues that matter.

“That’s exactly what I plan to do,” he said. “I look forward to earning voters’ support again in November.”

Cox released a statement Wednesday morning, reminding voters that the race won’t be decided until the November general election

“Remember, just two short years ago Mr. Valadao beat me in the primary by 26 points. We went on to victory in the general election by out-working him, by being in the community, listening to the voters’ needs, and promising to make a real difference in their lives,” Cox said.