PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment.
PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia.
The event will be the second hosted at the ballpark, which is home to the minor baseball league Visalia Rawhides.
"This year we plan to use even more of the ballpark's space for festivities, decorations, and PRIDE celebrations!" said a spokesperson for the event.
Everyone is welcome. Children are welcome and families are highly encouraged to come and enjoy a day of celebration.
There will be vendors, organizations, partners, and entertainers involved with 2022 Annual PRIDE Visalia, along with food, entertainment and drag shows.
This year the event hosts have focused on providing better accessibility options, as well as more space for dancing, and more PRIDE attractions.
Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, and children are free.