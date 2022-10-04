The Source's Pride event celebrates community and acceptance

A drag performance on stage at The Source LGBT+'s center's first pride event in 2018 in Visalia. This year's event is planned for Saturday. 

 Contributed

PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment.

PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia.

The event will be the second hosted at the ballpark, which is home to the minor baseball league Visalia Rawhides.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

