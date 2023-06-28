A portion of the Kings River will be closed to floaters over the Fourth of July weekend, despite a forecast heat wave, the Kings County board of supervisors decided Tuesday.
The decision was made after presentations and comments from county staff, and Sheriff Dave Robinson, who asked that recreational access to the river from below the Lemoore Weir and to the south be open, but that floating from the Kings County line to the weir be prohibited.
County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez told the board that the water flow has receded to a level that can now be recreationally accessed by the public, and asked that the board remove airspace restriction around waterways.
Abraham Valencia, with Kings County Emergency Services, said per discussions with various public safety departments, the amount of water in waterways is safe to use, but staying safe while having fun is vital.
Supervisor Doug Verboon predicted the coming heat wave will increase the use of the river, and said that he expects an increase in flow as well. He requested that no one float down the river in general, but specifically starting at Highway 43.
Robinson noted that Fresno County is not opening their side of the river, so if people get in the water to float down the Kings River in Kings County, there is no safe way to exit from the water.
In other business, the county will soon see the rollout of mobile crisis support team services after the board approved an amended agreement with Aspiranet to add a Family Urgent Response System program to the county's scope of youth services.
Katie Arnst, with the Behavioral Health Department, explained she has hopes that the new pilot program will be extended to serve the entire county.
“We’re very excited about this," said Arnst. "This is the county’s first pilot into having a mobile crisis program, with much more to come over the next year that we will be bringing back to your board in terms of a countywide operation that is focused on all ages.”
The program will cost $2,961,085 for the next fiscal year and is included in the department's recommended budget.
In relation to the new program, the board approved a resolution for a grant award through the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. The award will pay for the capital startup costs and personnel for the county's first mobile crisis team.
Plans and specifications for two separate projects were also before the board for consideration Tuesday. The first set of plans outlines phase one of the Avenal Cutoff Road Roadway Improvements project.
The first phase of the 15-mile project will cover the complete reconstruction of 4.5 miles from Highway 198 to south of 25th Avenue. Full access of the road will remain with two lanes always open during construction.
The engineers estimate for the first phase sits at $6.9 million with 90 working days.
The second set of plans were for the Highway Safety Improvement Program Cycle 10 systemic flashing beacons project. This project includes installing solar flashing stop signs and advanced warning signs, as well as touching up street markings before stops at eight different intersections around the county.
The estimate for the project is less than $200,000, with a total of 50 working days.
Both project plans were approved.
Close to the meeting's end, the board approved a third amendment to an agreement with California Forensic Medical Group for medical, behavioral and dental health care services provided on-site to detainees in local detention facilities.
The amendment included an increase of $301,514 to the initial agreement for a total of $6,213,556.
The board will not meet next week due to the July 4th holiday.