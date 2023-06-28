A portion of the Kings River will be closed to floaters over the Fourth of July weekend, despite a forecast heat wave, the Kings County board of supervisors decided Tuesday.

The decision was made after presentations and comments from county staff,  and Sheriff Dave Robinson, who asked that recreational access to the river from below the Lemoore Weir and to the south be open, but that floating from the Kings County line to the weir be prohibited.

County Administrative Officer Kyria Martinez told the board that the water flow has receded to a level that can now be recreationally accessed by the public, and asked that the board remove airspace restriction around waterways.

