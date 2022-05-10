Hanford's City Council has approved the abandonment of 7,994 square feet of right-of-way in downtown, including a portion of the area known as China alley, to construct a parking lot and landscaping for the future Kings Area Regional Transit facility.
The surrounding properties are owned by the Kings County Area Public Transit Agency, which governs KART. Despite sharing the same name, the abandoned alley is not the same as the Historic China Alley east of Green Street.
The roadway abandonment project began March 22 when the Hanford Planning Commission reviewed the proposal for Resolution No. 22-12-R, the plan for roadway abandonment in the area south of east Eighth Street between North Harris and North Brown streets.
The California Street and Highways code governs the procedure for road and alleyway abandonment. To comply the Council approved the Notice of Intent to Abandon and set the public hearing date for the abandonment project as May 3.
Utilities were notified of the proposed abandonment on Jan. 3 and again Feb. 7.
A utilities easement was granted to Southern California Gas Company as a condition of approval for the project. The public was notified starting with the adjacent property owners on March 25.
No one opposed or spoke about the abandonment during the public comment portion of the meeting, and the council unanimously approved it.