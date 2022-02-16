David Shepard, a Republican farmer from Porterville, announced this week his campaign for California State Senate, District 16.
“Four generations ago, my family came to the Central Valley in search of work and opportunity," Shepard said in a release. "They found it here and were able to provide a better life for our family. It is humbling to announce my campaign to represent our home in the State Senate" stated Shepard. "I love the Central Valley and am running for State Senate because I am tired of Sacramento politicians cutting off our water supply, releasing criminals onto the streets, and playing politics with our children's education. As your State Senator, I will stand up to Sacramento and be a voice for the hard working families of the Central Valley."
Shepard's great-grandfather emigrated from Guanajuato, Mexico settling in the outskirts of Bakersfield as a migrant farm worker. On the other side of his family, Shepard's great-grandfather farmed honeydew melons in Arvin, California in the early 1940s and eventually purchased land outside Porterville and Terra Bella. Four generations later, Shepard, along with many other members of the Merritt family, have continued working to sustain the family farm known today as E.W. Merritt Farms.
Shepard supervises the farm's table grape operations throughout the year as well as assisting in other operations in the almond and pistachio orchards.
Shepard is launching his campaign with endorsements from local elected officials from across the district.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced his support, stating, "David Shepard understands the needs of Central Valley families and will be a fierce advocate for public safety in Sacramento. He has my full support for State Senate.”
Former Assemblywoman Connie Conway also announced her support, stating “David Shepard will bring a much-needed fresh perspective to Sacramento and deliver on the issues that matter to working valley families: increased water infrastructure, new jobs and opportunity, and improved public safety.”
Shepard is running for the newly drawn State Senate District 16, encompassing the Tulare County communities of Porterville, Dinuba, Pixley, Lindsay, Woodlake, parts of Visalia and Tulare; the Kern County communities of Delano, McFarland, Wasco, Shafter, South Bakersfield, and Lamont; Kingsburg in Fresno County; and all of Kings County.
Shepard's biography, endorsements, and more information about his campaign is available at www.ShepardforSenate.com.
