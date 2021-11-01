The call has gone out to reduce the burning of wood to preventing air pollution during the winter in Kings County and the Central Valley at large.
The Pollution Control District urges all Valley residents to reduce harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns and smaller) concentrations across the region, which is more common during the cooler weather of the fall and winter seasons. Residential wood burning is one of the Valley’s largest sources of wintertime PM 2.5 emissions and is shown to have a direct effect on neighborhood air quality, according to a release from the District. In addition, nitrogen oxide (NOx) from tailpipes can add to the wintertime pollution problem.
“Less frequent winter storms and an increase in wildfires in recent years has led to significant challenges in reducing particulate matter pollution in the San Joaquin Valley,” said District Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer, Samir Sheikh. “Choosing not to use your wood burning fireplace or fire pit this winter is critical in our pollution reduction efforts and key to public health.”
The winter season residential wood burning reduction program runs from Nov. 1 through the end of February every year, reducing PM 2.5 emissions from wood burning devices such as fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits and chimneys. During that time, the District releases a daily, county-by-county wood burning declaration based on the air quality forecast. Burning trash or yard refuse is always prohibited.
Daily burn information is available by visiting www.valleyair.org/burnstatus, by calling 1-800-SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free “Valley Air” app on a mobile device.
