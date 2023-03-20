Hanford native Stephanie Huddleston starts a new chapter with the Hanford Police Department this week — she's been promoted from lieutenant to captain by the City of Hanford.
Huddleston said Monday she didn’t originally envision herself working for law enforcement during her initial time at College of the Sequoias. She was studying to become an educator.
It wasn't until Huddleston decided to take an elective course that was taught by a retired police officer that she decided to change career paths.
“One of my elective classes that I took during my studies was a criminology class. I thought it sounded interesting, but I took it just to get some elective units. The class was taught by a retired police officer, and our final project was to go on a ride-along and write about our experience,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston chose the Hanford Police Department for that initial ride-along, and said it changed her life.
“I ... decided this is what I wanna do, soon after that I graduated with my associate's in liberal studies, when I transferred to Fresno State I went in as a criminology major,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston has been working in law enforcement for 23 years, but at the beginning she recalls, she couldn’t afford to attend the police academy.
“After I graduated from Fresno State I couldn’t afford to attend the police academy, I needed to work. So I applied for the closest related fields that didn’t require me to go to the academy,” said Huddleston.
The result was an early career as a probation officer for Tulare and Kings counties.
“I got hired on by Tulare County probation and I worked there for about a year before I got laid off. I came over to Kings County probation and I enjoyed it, I ended up working there for six years,” said Huddleston.
During her time in the probation department, Huddleston said she decided to finally pursue her goal of becoming a police officer.
“I decided ... it was now or never, so I quit my job as a probation officer and went and put myself through the police academy,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston was hired by the Hanford Police Department just three days before she graduated from the academy. She has now been with the department for 17 years, and throughout her time has worked her way to the top.
“I started as a police officer and then went through the ranks of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and now captain,” Huddleston said.
Before her recent promotion Huddleston was the program manager of Hanford PAL, a youth crime prevention program that aims to provide athletic, recreational, and educational resources and opportunities for local youth.
Huddleston said that some of the more challenging aspects of working in law enforcement can be stressful at times, but said the local community has always embraced law enforcement with a positive attitude.
“A challenging aspect of law enforcement is the negative press and the negative stigma that is out there. What I think has made it easier here is that we have a lot of support from our community,” said Huddleston.
For Huddleston, it is important to be involved in the community in any way possible, from participating in food drives to giving safety presentations to kids in local schools.
“I try to connect with the community as much as possible, by involving myself in any of the community events that come up. There are events that we put on like National Night Out or our Autism Awareness event which is coming up soon, and things of that nature which are department-sponsored events,” said Huddleston.
She said that one of the most rewarding aspects of her career is being able to help people, no matter the size of the impact.
“The most rewarding aspect ... is when someone tells me how I was able to help them during a bad time in their life, getting that feedback, knowing that we made that difference is amazing,” said Huddleston.
As she moves forward, Huddleston describes her excitement and determination to continue to learn and grow within the department. She said she wants the community to know that her department is ready to always put the needs of the residents first.
“This is a great department, it's a great place to work, we truly want to help people whenever we can, and if they need anything we're always here,” she said.