Stephanie Huddleston
Hanford Police Captain Stephanie Huddleston stands outside the Hanford Police Department Monday. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Hanford native Stephanie Huddleston starts a new chapter with the Hanford Police Department this week — she's been promoted from lieutenant to captain by the City of Hanford.

Huddleston said Monday she didn’t originally envision herself working for law enforcement during her initial time at College of the Sequoias. She was studying to become an educator.

It wasn't until Huddleston decided to take an elective course that was taught by a retired police officer that she decided to change career paths.

