School resource officer Jean Bidegaray, 45, has been working for the Hanford Police Department for nearly 21 years. 

This week, the California native who was born in San Francisco but spent the majority of his life in the Central Valley, took some time to reflect on his career and talk about why his position is so important to him.

“I was born in San Francisco, but only lived there until I was a 1 year old then we moved to Fresno. So, I’ve pretty much lived in Fresno my whole life. I moved to Clovis back in 2012 and that’s where I stayed,” said Bidegaray.

