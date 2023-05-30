School resource officer Jean Bidegaray, 45, has been working for the Hanford Police Department for nearly 21 years.
This week, the California native who was born in San Francisco but spent the majority of his life in the Central Valley, took some time to reflect on his career and talk about why his position is so important to him.
“I was born in San Francisco, but only lived there until I was a 1 year old then we moved to Fresno. So, I’ve pretty much lived in Fresno my whole life. I moved to Clovis back in 2012 and that’s where I stayed,” said Bidegaray.
Bidegaray notes that his initial interest in police work started at a young age when he saw a family member working for the San Francisco Police Department.
“I had a cousin who was a police officer for San Francisco PD and then when I was getting towards my senior year of high school and I had to decide what I wanted to study in college, I almost went for accounting because I was good with numbers, but he changed my mind about that,” said Bidegaray.
As a result, he started taking criminology courses at Fresno State.
“So my freshman year of college, I went to Fresno State. I ended up taking Intro to Criminology and I loved it. At the time Fresno State had what they called a 108 Program, which was basically an internship that took you through different parts of the academy, I got work hands-on with Fresno County sheriff's (personnel),” said Bidegaray.
In 2018, Bidegaray started his position as an on-campus school resource officer at the Earl F. Johnson and Hanford Community Day School campuses.
“Back in 2018, they listed these two schools for this position,” said Bidegaray.
Bidegaray said he knew taking the position would come with a unique set of challenges, but that didn’t stop him.
“My day-to-day is probably at the very least being a police officer. Honestly, I’m more of a counselor and mentor, you know, more specifically at the Community Day school, these are kids that have all been expelled, a lot of them have negative experiences with law enforcement, so my job is to build that positive relationship,” said Bidegaray.
Working as a full-time, on-campus school resource officer has given him the opportunity to wear many different hats while on the job.
“For some students just being that person that they can talk to when they have issues going on at home or at school, just being that resource for them,” said Bidegaray.
Bidegaray said he understands that some people would rather not have police officers present on school grounds, but he argues that it's important for students to form healthy relationships with their local law enforcement.
“We’ve seen a lot of public discourse around whether or not officers should be in school, I think having police officers in schools is the best thing you can do because this is usually the first time that kids this age, so 14 through 18, this is their first interaction, and if you have the right officer you build long-lasting relationships,” said Bidegaray.
Bidegaray notes that some of his favorite moments have stemmed from interactions with former students — for him, it's about the feeling of having impacted someone's life in a positive way.
“Most people want to get into law enforcement to make a change and be a positive influence, this is the position to have to make those contacts. I started back in 2018-19 and I had students who I haven’t seen in three or four years, and they’ll see me out in the streets and they are excited to see me,” said Bidegaray.
For those who wish to step into the field of law enforcement, Bidegaray's one piece of advice would be to remember to have empathy.
“One characteristic I would strive for them to have is empathy because we all go through things differently. Working at EFJ, I’ve seen this, kids might be acting a certain way because of something going on at home or something happened with a family member, so learning how to relate to people will take you a lot further in this career than just being black and white all the time,” said Bidegaray.