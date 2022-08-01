A Selma man died as a result of being attacked by a group of dogs Sunday, Selma police announced.

At 1:02 p.m. Selma police officers were dispatched to the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets in Selma for reports of a male subject being mauled by several dogs.

As officers arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the victim, police said in a release.

