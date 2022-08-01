A Selma man died as a result of being attacked by a group of dogs Sunday, Selma police announced.
At 1:02 p.m. Selma police officers were dispatched to the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets in Selma for reports of a male subject being mauled by several dogs.
As officers arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the victim, police said in a release.
Officers immediately rendered first aide to the original victim until emergency personnel arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
Officers, with the assistance of an animal control officer, were able to capture and quarantine the dogs, according to authorities. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the dogs escaped from a nearby residence and attacked the victim as he was
walking through the neighborhood, police said.
The individual who came to the victim's aide was bitten by one of the dogs; however, the injury is minor in nature, according to authorities.
Detectives are actively working the ongoing investigation. The owner of the dogs is cooperating with investigators, police said.
The victim is a 59 year-old resident of Selma. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.