Police seek information on possible stabbing

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who may have been involved in a stabbing.

Hanford Police received emergency calls around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in regards to a fight at the AM/PM gas station and convenient store, located at 1775 Glendale Ave. in Hanford, in which a person may have been stabbed.

Officers later received information from Adventist Medical Center regarding a 19-year-old male who had come into the emergency room with major injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Police are now looking for information concerning the possible stabbing.

Police describe three persons of interest including a Hispanic female aged 20-30 with dark hair, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. A second person of interest is described as a Hispanic male between 20-30 years old that wears glasses and has dark hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police are also looking for information concerning a dark colored 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, with an unknown California license plate.

Those with information can contact Detective Jarred Cotta at 559-585-4723.

