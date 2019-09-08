Hanford Police are searching for the man suspected of shooting another man and a child at after an altercation at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Officials released surveillance photos asking the public's help identifying the suspected shooter, who was wearing a black baseball cap, and a man seen with him in the store, and their vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Police are also looking for the suspect's vehicle, pictured driving away from the scene.
Hanford police found the gunshot victims, a 29-year-old man and his 4-year-old son, in a Ford Mustang that crashed into a pole near the gas station on 12th Ave. and Hanford Armona Rd. at almost 2 a.m.
Officials say as the victim drove toward the suspects, one of the men fired at the car, striking the man three times and the boy once in the head.
Paramedics rushed the victims to a local hospital. Officials say their injuries are non-life threatening.
Story will be updated when more information becomes available.
