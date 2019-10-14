LEMOORE — A student was arrested Monday after police found an unloaded firearm in the student's backpack.
Officials were dispatched to the Lemoore Middle College High School on the West Hills College campus around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.
When Lemoore police officers arrived, they contacted the juvenile and found an unloaded firearm in the student's backpack.
The student was taken into custody without incident, officials said.
The Lemoore Police Department encourages anyone with information to call (559) 924-9574.
