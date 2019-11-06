CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested a man on felony probation Monday after he was found in possession of a firearm, department officials said.
Around 6:50 p.m., police were dispatched to an address in the 600 block of Denton Avenue for a reported disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers said they contacted the reporting party, who stated they were having problems with their adult son.
While police were investigating, they learned the son, 24-year-old Devonte Jones, possibly had a firearm.
When officers contacted Jones, they said he told them that he had a firearm inside his bedroom.
Officers said they were familiar with Jones and knew he was currently on felony probation. Due to his probation terms and being a convicted felon, officials said Jones is prohibited from possessing or owning firearms.
Police said the firearm was located inside a closet within Jones’s bedroom and he was subsequently arrested.
Kings County Probation was contacted and officials said they issued a probation hold on Jones. Jones was then transported to the Kings County Jail and held on suspicion of possession of firearm by a convicted felon and for probation violation.
