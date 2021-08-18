Following a difficult year that included a pandemic and social unrest, the College of the Sequoias Police Academy is seeing a growing interest in police work and more prolific recruitment.
Interest in work with the police force was declining before the George Floyd murder and the subsequent protests in 2020, according to Tom Wilson, academy director.
With COVID-19 and the rise in anti-police sentiment sparked by Floyd's death, numbers continued to drop significantly — one graduating class consisted of only 20 students, where an academy class has a maximum capacity of 60.
As the pandemic became more controlled, however, and recruiters started coming out more frequently, class sizes started returning to a state of normalcy.
“As things have progressed, even in the post-George Floyd time, there was a little less interest, but we’re seeing the pendulum shift back now,” Wilson said. “This last class started at about 50.”
The class Wilson was referring to is the academy’s Intensive class — an all-day class that runs the length of a school semester. Meanwhile, the Extended class is pulling in just under 40 students. The class meets during the weekends over the course of 11 months, giving cadets the ability to hold down jobs as they study over a greater length of time.
Recruitment has also seen a positive trend, Wilson said. During the last graduation, they saw departments from Bakersfield to Clearlake and Contra Costa coming to check out candidates.
“The problem with the staffing that we were kind of talking about generally is there are a lot of vacancies, because we are in a big shift of retirements,” Wilson said. “And as people are retiring — whether it was the post-George Floyd, or just that it’s time to retire — retirements are picking up and so now departments are being more competitive because it’s time to hire.”
The Visalia Police Department alone picked up four officers, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office picked up five new deputies from the most recent graduating class. Wilson noted that the numbers don't include students who are in background checks for other departments.
Hanford recently hired two new officers including Officer Brandon Pontecorvo, whose father, Richard, transferred to a department in Northern California so his son could be sworn in and avoid a conflict of interest. Hanford is in the process of hiring two more officers and has two additional slots to fill.
“I’ll be honest with you, even through the entire time where everybody was having trouble hiring people, the Hanford PD really did not,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. “And there could be a variety of factors for that. One of them that helps us a little bit is that we’re one of the larger agencies in our county.”
Another possible factor noted by Sever is that Hanford has recruited a number of officers from the area — officers more inclined to want to stay close to home and serve the communities they grew up in.
There is still concern that smaller towns will continue to have shortages. At the Corcoran Police Department, Deputy Chief Gary Cramer says they’re starting to feel the pressure. Recently, the department posted a job listing for a new officer and had 14 applicants. Not a single candidate qualified for the position, however.
To complicate matters, the department may need to hire another officer soon — making them short two officers instead of one.
“In this profession, people can leave a lot quicker than they can come,” Cramer said. “Just our hiring process alone is probably — if you do it quickly — is about three months.”
This, he said, is under the assumption that the candidate has already been through the police academy. In the best scenario, the Corcoran Police can have a recruit hired, trained and ready for the streets in six months. With an increase in violent crime, Cramer said that he and the others in his office are concerned about the future — especially five years from now.
In the meantime, Wilson and the COS Academy are working to bring more cadets in for training and get back to a full capacity turnout.
