The Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance (KTHA) conducted this year's census count of sheltered and unsheltered people on a single night in January 2022.
Known as the Point-in-Time (PIT) count, the numbers have not yet been verified, according to Miguel Perez, executive director of KTHA. PIT counts for Kings and Tulare counties are due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) before April 30, Perez said.
"It was conducted the last week of January," Perez confirmed of the PIP counts for Kings and Tulare counties. "Our data is due before the end of April. We want to go through our data and make sure it's accurate — specifically, to make sure there are no duplications."
Sanja Bugay, director of Kings County Human Services Agency, emphasized the importance of PIT to the region, particularly as it relates to homeless shelters.
"Point in time count is very important, as it is used by the state and federal government to allocate funding to various jurisdictions to address homelessness," said Bugay.
She continued: "While the PIT count doesn’t fully count all homeless individuals — it’s done over a very short period of time and thus there is a potential for undercounting — it’s done very similarly across all communities. So, nationally it still gives us a relatively good picture of homeless trends over time and needs in communities."
With assistance from partner agencies, including faith-based organizations, volunteers canvassed the two counties in late January to count the region's homeless individuals. In addition, volunteers conducted 10-minute surveys for demographic information such as gender, race, age and ethnicity.
"We want to do our best to assist those individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness as quickly as possible," Perez said, emphasizing the necessity for accuracy. "This data is the driving force on how jurisdictions will be funded."
Although no PIT count was required in 2021 because of COVID-19, data is available from the 2020 count.
Based on the 2020 data, HUD was able to determine information about homeless individuals throughout Kings County and Hanford.
Kings and Tulare Homeless: Key data from 2020 PIT count
- 1,297 people experienced homelessness
- 22% increase of homeless population since 2019
- 61% increase of homeless population since 2011
- 973 people slept in unsheltered locations
- 169 people slept in emergency shelters
- 155 people slept in transitional housing
- 58% male; 42% female
- 65% between 35 and 64 years old
- 85% without children; 15% with children
Hanford Homeless: Key data from 2020 PIT count
- 258 people experienced homelessness
- 11% increase of homeless population since 2019
- 143% increase of homeless population since 2011
- 222 people slept in unsheltered locations
- 30 people slept in emergency shelters
- 6 people slept in transitional housing
- 51% male; 49% female
- 54% between 35 and 64 years old
- 74% without children; 26% with children
HUD, which classifies organizations like KTHA as Continuums of Care (CoCs), mandates individuals be counted who are experiencing homelessness, whether they are at an emergency shelter or in transitional housing.
HUD uses the census data, in part, to allocate funding for organizations like KTHA. Thus, it's vital homeless people are not counted more than once to ensure accuracy for funding.
"Each count is planned, coordinated and carried out locally," HUD states on its website for PIT, which categorizes programs into five types:
- Emergency Shelter
- Transitional Housing
- Rapid Re-housing
- Safe Haven
- Permanent Supportive Housing
Volunteers Give Time
If there is a silver lining in the Point-in-Time census, it's that preliminary numbers for the recent 2022 count indicate a drop "in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Kings County," said Perez, who referred to the reduction as "amazing."
"We, as a community have done an effective job finding programs and resources to address homelessness in Kings County," he said, pointing to HUD-supported programs like Project Roomkey as "game changers."
Bugay added: "The importance of capturing the numbers correctly is really to ensure that our community receives our fair share of funding to address homelessness issues."
"As a community, we have made some progress," Perez said. "Of course, homelessness has not been solved."
Perez and Bugay both said the key to decreasing homelessness in America is volunteerism.
"We encourage people to volunteer to participate in PIT counts," Bugay said. "Spending a day walking through homeless encampments and talking to homeless individuals about their circumstances helps demystify a lot of questions people have about homelessness and I think it would galvanize our community to address various homelessness issues of services, lack of shelter and insufficient housing."