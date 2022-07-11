The Hanford Planning Commission will hold public hearings to discuss requests for a variance to the Hanford Municipal Code on street-side setbacks for three properties proposed for construction within the city.
The current Hanford Municipal Code requires 10 feet of setback area from a street-side property line. The first varience requested is for a project located at 1304 S. Angus Court, where the setback allowance measures 5 feet and one inch, rather than the required 10 feet, due to an unusual property size. The applicant submitted the building permit for the project to be developed as a four-bedroom, two-story, single-family residence.
The second hearing is for the development of a three bedroom, one story, single family residence at 1305 S. Angus Court. The request asks the setback allowance to be changed from 10 feet to five feet.
The third property is located at 1302 S. Autumn Breeze Court, a planned three-bedroom, two-story, single-family residence. The requested change for the property is to be allowed 5 feet of setback from the property line.
Each residence would be built within the Sterling Oaks community, a member of the Live Oaks planned communities, upon approval from the Planning Commission.
Public speakers will be allowed three minutes per person for their statements and questions.
The Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at 400 N. Douty St.