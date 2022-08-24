The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198. Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.
"So now that they have an approved site plan, it's just a matter of them [Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc.] pulling permits and going through that process," said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
The project is currently awaiting the land's annexation from Kings County into the City of Hanford and will hopefully begin construction in the next two years which will take place in three phases.
The first phase will see the construction of an on-site security office and caretaker residence as well as thirty-nine storage buildings. This phase also includes a perimeter wall with many of the storage units incorporated into the construction.
The second phase will increase the number of storage spaces by twenty-two buildings. Phase three will add 38 more buildings with portable carports and/or RV storage depending on the assessed need of the customers and the facility.
The company already has several locations throughout Fresno and Clovis as well as Visalia, Tulare, and on the coast; this will be the first facility Derrel's Mini Storage has established in Hanford and its 77th location overall.
The facility is expected to provide jobs for two primary location managers who will live on-site and two relief managers to provide coverage on days off, according to Derrel's Mini Storage Development Manager Karen Kendall.
The company provides its own contracting for most of the construction but will work with local contractors to help build and maintain their facilities. This tactic will provide opportunities for Hanford-area contractors as Derrel's Mini Storage needs them.