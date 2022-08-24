storage
the location of a proposed Darrell’s Mini Storage on 5th Street, bordered by the Cross Valley Rail Line tracks on the North, and Highway 198 on the South, total approximately 29 acres. 

 Gary Feinstein/Contributor

The Hanford Planning Commission approved a request from Derrel's Mini Storage to use land for their new Hanford-based location at the Aug. 23 regular meeting.

The proposed site is a 29.7-acre plot of unused land set at the very end of east Fifth Street, parallel to the north side of Highway 198.  Once completed, the storage facility will use roughly 28.1 acres.

"So now that they have an approved site plan, it's just a matter of them [Derrel's Mini Storage, Inc.] pulling permits and going through that process," said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.

