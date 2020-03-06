Pioneer Middle School placed on soft lockdown Thursday after alleged threats

HANFORD — Pioneer Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown for over an hour Thursday after a student allegedly made threats involving a firearm, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Thursday morning, Pioneer Middle School officials notified the Hanford Police Department they received information that a student told other students that he was in possession of a firearm.
Police said the 14-year-old male was immediately detained by school officials. They said the student and his backpack were searched, but no weapons were found.
Officials said the student denied making these statements, as well as denied possessing a firearm or any other weapon. However, officers said several other students claimed to have heard the boy say he had a gun.
One student reported the boy claimed he was going to “shoot up some people,” police said.
Rumors developed that the student may have hidden the gun on campus prior to being contacted, so officials said a police K-9 was brought in for a search in order to clear the campus and ensure there was no firearm on the school grounds.
Police said the school was placed on a “soft lockdown” for the safety of the students while the search was being conducted. This allowed the students to be safely contained in the classrooms while the K-9 and officers performed a search of the school grounds, they said.
Officers also searched the rooftops of the school manually and by using a drone.
The school went into the soft lockdown just after 10:30 a.m. and officials said the lockdown was lifted around noon. They said no weapons were located and no witnesses reported ever actually seeing a gun or other weapon.
The Hanford Police Department said it would like to thank the Lemoore Police Department, the Major Crimes Task Force and the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for assisting Hanford officers in searching all the classrooms where the student had been.