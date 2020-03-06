Pioneer Middle School placed on soft lockdown Thursday after alleged threats

HANFORD — Pioneer Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown for over an hour Thursday after a student allegedly made threats involving a firearm, Hanford Police Department officials said.

Thursday morning, Pioneer Middle School officials notified the Hanford Police Department they received information that a student told other students that he was in possession of a firearm.

Police said the 14-year-old male was immediately detained by school officials. They said the student and his backpack were searched, but no weapons were found.

Officials said the student denied making these statements, as well as denied possessing a firearm or any other weapon. However, officers said several other students claimed to have heard the boy say he had a gun.

One student reported the boy claimed he was going to “shoot up some people,” police said.

Rumors developed that the student may have hidden the gun on campus prior to being contacted, so officials said a police K-9 was brought in for a search in order to clear the campus and ensure there was no firearm on the school grounds.